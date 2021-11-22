More than €18,000 raised for charities by event for road victim

More than €18,000 has been raised for charity at an event held in memory of a young Donegal man who lost his life in a road traffic collision over a year ago.

Jamie Bonner, 19, from Dungloe died in a two-car collision between Creeslough and Portnablagh in September 2020.

Jamie’s family arranged the vintage and classic car show in memory of him to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The event was held at the Rosses Community School in Dungloe, where Jamie had been a pupil, on Sunday

The Mid West Donegal Vintage Car Club helped to organise the car show.

Funds raised on the day are going to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a counselling service based in Dungloe, and Hugh's House, which provides accommodation to parents who have children in Temple Street, Holles Street, The Coombe and Rotunda Hospitals.

A final figure for what was raised is expected in the coming weeks but due to the success of the car show Jamie’s family are now considering making it an annual event.

Pride of place at the show was a Ford Sierra Jamie had which he had planned to restore last winter.

His father Declan, brother Shane and a family friend restored the car and it was on display on Sunday.

Members of the emergency services also attended the event and local priest Fr Aodhan Cannon blessed all the cars in attendance.

Jamie’s mother Carmel said the family have been “blown away” by the response to the event. Friends of Jamie’s travelled from as far away as Lond and Sweeden to be there as well as from other parts of the country. Car enthusiasts came from all over the country to attend.

“It was just a lovely respectful day for Jamie. We are just so proud the way it went,” she said.

She thanked everyone who helped to organise the event and gave donations.

“The generosity of people was unbelievable. It was a respectful fun-filled day and I think everyone enjoyed it. It was the people that made it happen.”

“We were blessed by the weather the sun was shining. The weather even made us feel that Jamie was here - that he allowed us to enjoy the day with the good weather.”

