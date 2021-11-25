Donegal man who died in Manchester work accident named

A Donegal man who died in a work-related accident in Manchester has been named locally as 57-year-old George Tracey.
The lorry driver, who worked for a Donegal haulage company, is understood to have been involved in the accident when a lorry was being unloaded on Tuesday night. He died after being taken to hospital.
The man was from west Donegal and members of his family travelled to Manchester after receiving word of the accident on Tuesday night.
An investigation into the accident has been launched by the Health and Safety Executive.
