Search

26 Nov 2021

More than 700 customers without power as Storm Arwen hits Donegal

Wind warning in place as faults affect east Donegal and Inishowen

More than 700 customers without power as Storm Arwen hits Donegal

A power cut at Rossgeir near Lifford has left 680 customers without power

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

More than 700 homes and businesses have been left without power in Donegal as Storm Arwen hits the county.
A power cut at Rossgeir near Lifford has left 680 customers without power.
The fault was reported after 1pm on Friday and ESB Networks says it is expected to be repaired by 5pm.
In Carndonagh, 88 customers are without power. The fault occurred before 2pm and power is due to be restored by 6.30pm.
ESB Networks says it is working to repair the faults and will restore power as quickly as possible. Earlier on Friday, power was restored to affected 45 customers after a fault at Ballyraine in Letterkenny.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal until 6am on Saturday.
Met Éireann has warned that Storm Arwen will bring strong winds, large coastal waves, fallen trees, disruption to power and transport and snow on high ground.

READ MORE: Warnings as Storm Arwen set to hit Donegal

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media