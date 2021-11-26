More than 700 customers without power as Storm Arwen hits Donegal

A power cut at Rossgeir near Lifford has left 680 customers without power
More than 700 homes and businesses have been left without power in Donegal as Storm Arwen hits the county.
A power cut at Rossgeir near Lifford has left 680 customers without power.
The fault was reported after 1pm on Friday and ESB Networks says it is expected to be repaired by 5pm.
In Carndonagh, 88 customers are without power. The fault occurred before 2pm and power is due to be restored by 6.30pm.
ESB Networks says it is working to repair the faults and will restore power as quickly as possible. Earlier on Friday, power was restored to affected 45 customers after a fault at Ballyraine in Letterkenny.
A status yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal until 6am on Saturday.
Met Éireann has warned that Storm Arwen will bring strong winds, large coastal waves, fallen trees, disruption to power and transport and snow on high ground.
