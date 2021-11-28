Search

28 Nov 2021

Donegal ‘most likely’ to have a white Christmas

Research shows Donegal and Tyrone have a 60% chance of snow on Christmas day

Donegal is one of the counties "most likely" to have a white Christmas, research shows.

New research from Legacy Communications has revealed the counties with the highest likelihood of snow on December 25, with Donegal and Tyrone tied for the top spot, both with a likelihood of 60%.

Legacy Communications has gathered weather data for each county over the past ten years and spoke to weather experts to predict the counties most likely to see some snow on Christmas.

Fermanagh came in third with 50%, followed by Clare, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Roscommon, and Westmeath. Also making the top ten list was Cavan at 40%.

The research used TimeAndDate.com and Met Éireann to gather extensive data on weather conditions for each county over the past ten years to figure out which counties were most likely to get snow for Christmas 2021.

Weather expert, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said: “Some weather signals are showing a risk of a colder spell of weather early in the winter which would increase the chances potentially of a cold spell in December.

“There are some signals that we could see some cold spells with high pressure out in the Atlantic blocking the weather systems coming from the West and seeing more of a northerly and easterly influence which gives us a chance of cold air coming down from Polar regions or Scandinavia.

“Your best chances for snow are always the north or the east. Generally, northern areas will always have a better chance, so Ulster counties because they’re closer to the northerly cold air - The closer you are to that cold air the better the chances are.”

 Claire O’Grady of  Legacy Communications said: “Our data team looked at the likelihood of snow on Christmas day by finding the number of Christmases that each county had hit freezing point (the temperature at which snow can fall and stick to the ground) while also experiencing precipitation.

“Interestingly, the data also found that temperatures decreased once again over the last two years with precipitation going up last year, meaning there could be an indication that we won’t just be dreaming of a white Christmas this year after all especially given the cold snap we have already been seeing throughout the country.”

