Search

28 Nov 2021

Donegal mother speaks of concern for daughter stranded in South Africa

Travel restrictions are in place due to the new Covid-19 variant

Interview: Donegal's Joanne Sweeney - Now is the time to fully embrace digital

Joanne Sweeney: 'I really want t get her home and she really wants to get home'

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal woman has spoken of her concern for her daughter who is stranded in South Africa after travel restrictions were put in place due to the new Covid-19 variant.

Sophie Sweeney flew to South Africa on Wednesday to attend a wedding and was due to be back on Tuesday. She became worried after travel restrictions were imposed following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Her mother Joanne Sweeney told the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk about her concerns for her daughter’s safe return.

Sophie booked an earlier flight home but that was cancelled with no option to rebook. 

The businesswoman said her daughter is now due to fly back on Thursday to Ireland via Turkey but she is concerned about how quickly the situation could change.

“The concern is that a lot happens in a single 24 hours never mind 24 hours,” Joanne said. 

“I really want t get her home and she really wants to get home.”

She said she is "at a loss what my plan C might be".

“It’s just really bad timing and unfortunate.” 

READ MORE: Ireland's response to Covid-19 variant Omicron outlined by Department of Health

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media