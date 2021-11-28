Donegal mother speaks of concern for daughter stranded in South Africa

A Donegal woman has spoken of her concern for her daughter who is stranded in South Africa after travel restrictions were put in place due to the new Covid-19 variant.

Sophie Sweeney flew to South Africa on Wednesday to attend a wedding and was due to be back on Tuesday. She became worried after travel restrictions were imposed following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Her mother Joanne Sweeney told the Anton Savage Show on Newstalk about her concerns for her daughter’s safe return.

Sophie booked an earlier flight home but that was cancelled with no option to rebook.

The businesswoman said her daughter is now due to fly back on Thursday to Ireland via Turkey but she is concerned about how quickly the situation could change.

“The concern is that a lot happens in a single 24 hours never mind 24 hours,” Joanne said.

“I really want t get her home and she really wants to get home.”

She said she is "at a loss what my plan C might be".

“It’s just really bad timing and unfortunate.”

