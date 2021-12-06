Man in court over theft of Christmas lights charity donation box

The charity box was outside the home of Mary and Michael Whoriskey who have raised more than €75,000 for charities through their spectacular annual Christmas lights displays
A man has appeared in court charged with the weekend theft of a charity donation box from a Christmas lights fundraiser in Donegal.
Kyle Scanlon, 26, of Knockrawer, Castlefinn, appeared at Letterkenny District Court on Monday morning. He is charged with stealing €398.81 at Gortcally, Kerrykeel on December 4.
In a brief court hearing, evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given to Judge Raymond Finnegan by Garda Patrick Kelly.
Defence solicitor Patsy Gallagher told the judge there would be a plea in the case.
The case was adjourned until December 15.
The charity box was outside the home of Mary and Michael Whoriskey who have raised more than €75,000 for charities through their spectacular annual Christmas lights displays for the last 17 years.
Donations to this year’s collection are going to Bumbleance, the children's ambulance service.
