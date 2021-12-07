Storm Barra weather warning for Donegal upgraded to orange

The warning is for north-westerly winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h
The weather warning for Donegal has been updated to status orange.
Met Éireann has upgraded the warning for high winds brought by Storm Barra from yellow to orange from the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A status yellow wind and rain warning for the county and most of the country has been in place since Tuesday morning. A red warning is in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare while all other coastal counties apart from Donegal are under an orange warning.
Donegal looks set to escape the worst of the storm until 2am on Wednesday. The warning, which was issued on Tuesday morning, will be in place until 2pm on Wednesday.
The warning is for north-westerly winds reaching mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h. Localised stronger winds are likely.
Met Éireann has also warned that due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruptions to power and travel are also likely.
