07 Dec 2021

Treacherous road conditions across Donegal as Storm Barra hits

Please share any reports of damage or hazards in your area with our readers

Wintry conditions in Barnesmore Gap. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

People in Donegal are awakening to the effects of Storm Barra, with many facing power cuts, wind damage and treacherous road conditions.

Gritters were out in force across the county's roads from 6am as temperatures dropped to around 0ºC to 1.5ºC in heavy wintry showers of hail and sleet. Motorists are advised that conditions are still very slippery in places.

There are early reports of storm damage including a fallen tree in the Lough Eske area, signs down, and branches and other debris on the roads. 

SEE: Power outages across Donegal as wind, rain and snow hit the county

Furthermore, storm conditions are affecting visibility. 

