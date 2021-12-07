Search

Boil water notice issued for 3,500 people in Donegal due to Storm Barra

Boil water notice issued for Glenties-Ardara public water supply due to water quality issues

Areas affected by the boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued for the Glenties-Ardara public water supply due to water quality issues caused by Storm Barra.

Irish Water said the notice is due to increased raw water turbidity caused by the storm and it cannot guarantee that the drinking water entering the Glenties-Ardara supply is being properly disinfected.

Approximately 3,500 people are affected by the boil water notice which has been put in place following consultation between the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Donegal County Council 

The notice includes consumers supplied by the Loughros point, Ardara Sandfield, Ardara Meenmore/Meenatinney and Fintown group water schemes.

Water must be boiled for drinking, drinks made with water, the preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth and the making of ice. Ice must be made from cooled boiled water.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

Customers are advised to prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to a boil once and cooled and not to use water that has been re-boiled several times. 

Affected customers are advised to boil water by bringing it to a vigorous, rolling boil and allowing it to cool. Boiled water should be covered and stored in a refrigerator or cold place. 

Irish Water says water from hot taps is not safe to drink and domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are assessing the situation with a view to having the notice lifted as quickly as possible, but in the meantime, all customers of the supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Kevin Love of Irish Water apologised for the inconvenience to customers. “We are working closely with Donegal County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers,” he said.

“We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so. Water quality issues at the plant in Glenties - Ardara have been caused by Storm Barra. We will work over the next 24 to 48 hours, once the storm has passed, to restore normal supply.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly about this notice. Anyone who has concerns can contact The Irish Water customer care team on 1800 278 278 or log onto the water supply and service section of water.ie for information.

