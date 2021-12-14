Search

14 Dec 2021

Dungloe man 'very lucky' says judge after driving rap

Judge Raymond Finnegan

District Court Judge Raymond Finnegan

Reporter:

Court Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Dungloe man who was fined for driving offences was told by a judge that he was ‘a very lucky man’.

Conor O’Donnell (26), of Meenamara, Dungloe, was traveling at speeds of up to 120km/h on October 2, 2021.

O’Donnell faced three charges of dangerous driving when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court. O’Donnell was charged with dangerous driving at Derryleconnelly, Doochary, and similar charges at Derrynacarrow, Doochary and Tangareane, Dungloe.

Letterkenny District Court heard that an unmarked patrol car was traveling behind O’Donnell. Officers radioed ahead and a checkpoint was set up.

“He was oblivious to what was coming behind,” Sergeant Jim Collins said. “He was fully co-operative.”

Solicitor for O’Donnell, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client, an apprentice plumber, was ‘utterly shocked’.

Mr O’Brien said that a driving licence was ‘absolutely crucial’ for O’Donnell.

Judge Raymond Finnegan reduced one of the charges to careless driving and fined O’Donnell €400, giving him six months to pay. The other two charges were marked taken into consideration.

“You’re a lucky man Mr O’Donnell,” Judge Finnegan told the defendant.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media