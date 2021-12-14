Dungloe man 'very lucky' says judge after driving rap

A Dungloe man who was fined for driving offences was told by a judge that he was ‘a very lucky man’.

Conor O’Donnell (26), of Meenamara, Dungloe, was traveling at speeds of up to 120km/h on October 2, 2021.

O’Donnell faced three charges of dangerous driving when he appeared at Letterkenny District Court. O’Donnell was charged with dangerous driving at Derryleconnelly, Doochary, and similar charges at Derrynacarrow, Doochary and Tangareane, Dungloe.

Letterkenny District Court heard that an unmarked patrol car was traveling behind O’Donnell. Officers radioed ahead and a checkpoint was set up.

“He was oblivious to what was coming behind,” Sergeant Jim Collins said. “He was fully co-operative.”

Solicitor for O’Donnell, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client, an apprentice plumber, was ‘utterly shocked’.

Mr O’Brien said that a driving licence was ‘absolutely crucial’ for O’Donnell.

Judge Raymond Finnegan reduced one of the charges to careless driving and fined O’Donnell €400, giving him six months to pay. The other two charges were marked taken into consideration.

“You’re a lucky man Mr O’Donnell,” Judge Finnegan told the defendant.