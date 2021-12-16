Three Ireland unable to put timeframe on Bloody Foreland broadband restoration

Pearse Doherty TD
Three Ireland say they are unable to put an ‘exact timeframe’ on the restoration of full network coverage in Bloody Foreland.
The matter of poor network coverage in the west Donegal area was raised by Deputy Pearse Doherty.
The Sinn Féin TD tweeted the company seeking a response on the lost coverage.
“We had an engineer on-site recently and we're currently waiting on a part to repair & restore full service in this area,” a Three Ireland spokesperson said.
“While we don't have an exact timeframe on this, rest assured we're working on it. We apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
