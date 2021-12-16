Two arrested during major multi-agency operation at Bridgend

Two people were arrested as part of a multi-agency operation in Donegal this week.
The operation at the Donegal-Derry border involved Gardaí, immigration officers, Department of Social Protection officers as well as the Revenue & Customs.
A number of offences were detected during the operation in Bridgend.
Two people were arrested and detained while three vehicles were seized.
Gardaí have confirmed that a number of searches took place within the Buncrana District.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Operations of this nature will continue to take place over the Christmas and new year period.”
Staff at the centre in Co Donegal said they felt “powerless” as they regularly reported incidents to the director of nursing at the time.
Demolition work on one of two iconic Rougey shelters that were demolished last week. PHOTOS Michael McHugh & Shane Smyth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.