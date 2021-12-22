Search

22 Dec 2021

Donegal man sent for trial on firearms charge

Letterkenny court house

Letterkenny courthouse.

A Donegal man is to stand trial on a firearms charge next month.

Peter Walters (57), with an address at Beechwood Avenue in Raphoe, was brought before Letterkenny District Court this week.

Garda Patrick Geraghty gave evidence of servicing a book of evidence on the accused, who is currently in custody.

Walters is charged with, on May 17, 2021, producing in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person, an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, a decommissioned firearm capable of firing blank bullets.

The offence is contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

The accused is ask charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a person on the same date.

Walters did not speak during the brief hearing before Judge Raymond Finnegan.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented to the accused being forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Judge Finnegan administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to videotapes of interviews.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Mr Frank Dorrian and one legal counsel assigned.

Walters was remanded in custody to appear before Letterkenny Circuit Court in January.

