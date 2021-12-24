Search

24 Dec 2021

Letterkenny numbed as Gardaí probe deaths of father and son

Investigations are continuing into a suspected murder-suicide in Letterkenny.

The grim discovery of the bodies of a father and son were made by a neighbour in the Windyhall area of Letterkenny at around 2pm on Thursday.

The bodies of Daniel Duffy (88) and Damien Duffy (50) were found at the property.

Gardaí are not seeking anyone in connection with the deaths.

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan and members of An Garda Síochána’s technical bureau are expected to carry out further examinations on the scene today. 

The body of Daniel Duffy was found inside the house while the body of Damien Duffy was located in a car parked at the property.

Garda sources say the incident is being treated as a murder-suicide.

The scene was preserved and the bodies kept at the scene for further investigation.

The Mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh, said the people of Letterkenny were ‘very, very shocked’ by the tragedy.

“It is an awful tragedy and the sadness is heightened by the fact that we’re in the Christmas season,” Councillor Kavanagh said.

“Everyone is in shock at this news. It’s very hard to take in and come to terms with.”

The area was sealed off by Gardai after the alarm was raised.

Gardaí are trying to piece together a timeline of events. Daniel Duffy had not been seen in the area in close-on a week.

The pair were big sports fans and both were former ESB employees.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle said: “It’s just very shocking. It is very tragic and it is all the more tragic with the time of year that we are in.”

