Search

06 Jan 2022

‘Burnt-out’ Donegal nurses considering leaving jobs due to hospital conditions

INMO says nursing staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are under more pressure than a year ago

Donegal’s student nurses must be paid for their work - TD

The IMNO says nursing staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are ‘fearful’ about the compromise of patient care due to ongoing working conditions

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Nursing staff at Letterkenny University Hospital are under more pressure than they were a year ago, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (IMNO) has said.

Ongoing pressures staff are facing at the hospital are leading to increasing numbers considering leaving the profession or seeking jobs elsewhere, the union’s representative in the north-west has said.

INMO industrial relations officer Neal Donohue said the staff at the hospital are under “tremendous pressure” and are finding the situation “much worse” than it was under the Covid-19 wave in January last year.

What has compounded the situation for staff is that the pressure has been going on for a prolonged period of time.

“They are so burnt out at this stage, they are really struggling and a lot of people are contemplating either leaving the hospital itself and looking for jobs elsewhere or leaving the profession altogether,” he said.

“The Letterkenny hospital has had exceptionally high levels of Covid from the beginning and the staff there have endured a very, very difficult time.”

He said staff at the hospital are taking care of more than 20 patients each at a time.

“That is completely unsafe, it is not sustainable. If you think of the stress that creates for a member of staff - it is not just the extra workload. It’s the guilt and fear that something is going to be missed and somebody will end up suffering as a result.”

'Fearful'

Staff at the hospital are “fearful” about practise concerns and the compromise of care and are “struggling to get breaks,” he said.

“They are at their wit’s end and a number of people are saying they cannot sustain this any longer and they are going to have to look at alternative work if this is the way they are expected to work.”

The hospital is very pressured, he said. “All the hospitals [in the Saolta group] are struggling but you can see that  Letterkenny University Hospital is very close to the levels we see at Limerick which is notorious for very high levels of patient attendance and the workload that people have to carry.”

READ MORE: Sharp increase in Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

He said while Omicron is a milder disease, hospitals are still struggling to deal with the number of patients attending.

“The hospitals are going to deal with the most vulnerable people and those most vulnerable people are still going to struggle.”

While the hospital has deferred some surgical procedures due to the pressure it is experiencing, there needs to be more use of private services, he said.

“What we are hearing from members is that the longer people put off these surgeries, while they may not be an emergency today, they could become an emergency, and that is happening.”

He said that the most recent figures show 46 nursing staff left the hospital in an eight-week period, leaving 65 nursing vacancies.

While there is a lot of work going into recruitment “the problem is they seem to be losing people at a faster rate”.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media