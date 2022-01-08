Adverse weather and sea conditions delay work to repair water supply to Donegal island

Irish Water says it is still working to repair a water main supplying Gola.

Locals say part of the pipe to the island rose to the surface before Christmas and was struck by a boat, which has caused the water leak. The island has had no water since.

Irish Water says every effort is being made to repair the submarine water main “as a matter of urgency” adding that adverse weather and sea conditions have delayed the work.

“Once weather conditions improve, a submarine specialist contractor will undertake the works as quickly and efficiently as possible,” a spokeswoman tod DonegaLive said.

The utility said it has provided an alternative water supply of bottled drinking water at the mainland pier for customers affected by the outage.

West Donegal county councillor Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Esbuig said the leak has been caused by the water pipe rising and being struck by a boat. The Independent councillor said works to secure the pipe to seabed should have been carried out months ago.

“The works have been approved since the summer to secure the water pipe to the sea bed and the materials to carry out this work have been sourced for a longtime,” he said.

“But the pipe has not been bedded down properly and Irish Water needs to answer why that is the case. The leak has been caused the fact the pipe that risen and it was struck by a boat. While this pipe is floating on the water it is endangering people’s lives.”