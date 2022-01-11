Junction on main road in Donegal is ‘an accident waiting to happen’

A serious accident is waiting to happen at a junction on the main road between Letterkenny and Lifford, a local councilor has claimed.

Cllr Donal Kelly has made a further call for a turning lane to be put in place at the main Corkey junction on the N14.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said the lack of a right-turning lane has made the junction a high-risk location.

In a written response to his motion at the January meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, the council said the junction is “not a current high collision location site”. There was one collision recorded at the junction between 2017 and 2019 by the Road Safety Authority and no injury collisions were recorded between 2006 and 2016 there, the council said.

A feasibility and options report can be submitted, the council said, but due to the progression of the Ten T route, only low-cost safety solutions are likely to be considered.

Cllr Kelly said he was not happy with the response which he said seemed to suggest “we sit back and wait until there is a serious collision at this junction”.

He said there has been an accident in recent weeks at the junction.

“They may be going unreported but there are a lot of accidents at the junction,” he said. He said minor works would be better than nothing or “it will be too late when a serious accident occurs''.

Area manager for roads and transportation David McIllwaine said collision figures are showing the junction does not meet the criteria for Transport Infrastructure Ireland funding but the council could look at low accident funding. He said the council will carry out a traffic survey and explore different options and find the appropriate solution to try and make the junction safe.Cllr Kelly welcomed the answer and said he hopes that an outcome can come soon, as it is badly needed.