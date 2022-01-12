Search

12 Jan 2022

Stun gun found at home of Donegal man on drugs charge

Letterkenny courthouse

A Carrigart man who was found in possession of a stun gun and a cache of cannabis has been convicted.

Robert Deehan (46) of Church Road, Carrigart, appeared at Letterkenny District Court to face charges dated December 2, 2020.

Gardaí stopped Deehan and found him in possession of cannabis to the value of €180.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that offers also found a ‘stun gun-type implement’ during a search of Deehan’s home.

Solicitor Michael Shiel said his client ‘suffers from emphysema and he takes drugs to assist in sleeping.’

“It wasn’t a matter that he was ‘found’ with the stun gun,” Mr Shiel said.

“When Gardaí attended the house on foot of a warrant, they found it. The stun gun was left there by someone eight to ten years ago. It hadn’t even occurred to him that it was there.

“The gun was in bad shape, it wasn’t used and wasn’t capable of being used. Someone left it there and it had gone out of his mind that it was there.”

Mr Shiel said Deehan was a 46-year-old father-of-two who was in receipt of disability allowance.

For the possession of cannabis, Judge Patricia Cronin fined Deehan €150, giving him three months to pay.

Judge Cronin also fined Deehan €150, giving him five months to pay, for the possession of a stun gun, an offence contrary to section 2 of the Firearms Act, 1964.

