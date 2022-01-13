Dublin angler lands Drowes' first salmon of 2022

Garrett Byrne with the River Drowes'
The River Drowes’ first salmon of 2022 was caught on Thursday afternoon.
Garrett Byrne, an angler from Dublin, landed the 12lbs fish at 1.45pm from the Eel Weir pool on the Lareen stretch of the river.
Byrne will receive the Drowes Perpetual Cup for the first salmon of the season as well as the Thomas Gallagher Conservation Cup for the first caught and released fish of the season.
The fish, taken on an eyed cone head shrimp patter, was subsequently released to continue its journey.
The Drowes is among the earliest opening salmon fisheries in the country. The river is five miles in length, with over 70 named pools, flowing from Lough Melvin at Lareen Bay and entering the sea at Tullaghan, just outside Bundoran.
