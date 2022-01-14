Search

14 Jan 2022

Candle-lit vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy to be held across Donegal

Vigils to take place in Donegal Town, Ardara, Letterkenny, Carndonagh and Killea

Vigil to be held to remember murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Reporter

Candle-lit vigils in memory of murdered teacher Ashling Murphy are to be held across Donegal on Friday.

The murder of the 23-year-old in Tullamore on Wednesday has triggered widespread outpourings of grief and anger.

Communities across Donegal have organised vigils in her memory. Vigils have been organised in Donegal Town, Ardara, Letterkenny, Carndonagh and Killea.

The Ardra vigil will take place at 5pm in The Diamond and will be followed by an event in the Diamond in Donegal Town at 6.30pm.

In Letterkenny, a vigil will take place at the Market Square at 7pm and will be followed by one in Carndonagh town centre at 8pm. In Killea, a vigil will take place at Killea Grotto at 4pm.

Elsewhere in the north-west, Derry, a vigil has been organised at the Guildhall in Derry  at 4pm and in Strabane at 4pm.

In Dublin a vigil will place outside Leinster House, also at 4pm.

