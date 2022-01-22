Donegal drinks company appeals against housing plans close to its factory

A Donegal drinks company has lodged an appeal against the decision to grant planning permission for five houses close to its factory.

P Mulrine & Sons, which produces fruit juices and smoothies, has appealed to An Bord Peanála the decision by Donegal County Council to grant planning permission for five two-bedroom terraced houses at Barnes Court, Ballybofey.

The application to Donegal County Council by Andrei Bogdan, which was granted planning permission last month, was also objected to by a number of local residents.

The objections included concerns about traffic congestion, loss of privacy and light, noise pollution, issues with the site boundary and the size of the site.

A submission from a local architect on behalf of Mulrines expressed concern that the houses would be close to the “busy and active factory” and the proximity might not be to “the satisfaction” of residents.

The council ruled the development would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

A decision from An Bord Pleanála on the case is due in May.