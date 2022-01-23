Plans lodged for all-weather pitch and playground at Donegal church

A decision from Donegal County Council on the development is due in March
Plans have been lodged for the extensive development on the grounds of a Donegal church which include an all-weather pitch, a children’s play area and a community garden.
Archdeacon David Huss on behalf of Laghy Church of Ireland parish church has applied for planning permission for the development at the church.
The plans included an extension and alteration to existing church hall, an all-weather pitch, combined tennis and basketball court, children's play area, community well-being and sensory garden, riverside walkway and the addition of a footpath to the entrance of the riverside walkway.
A decision from Donegal County Council on the development is due in March.
The driver was stopped by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit after being detected driving at 129km/h
Five Donegal men have raised thousands for their local RNLI, from left to right: Daniel Friel, Gary Doherty (Tim), Kevin Mooney, Neil Doherty (Brummie) and Kevin Doherty (Tim)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.