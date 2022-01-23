Search

23 Jan 2022

Plans lodged for all-weather pitch and playground at Donegal church

The plans at Laghy parish church include an extension to church hall and a community garden

Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19

A decision from Donegal County Council on the development is due in March

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jan 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Plans have been lodged for the extensive development on the grounds of a Donegal church which include an all-weather pitch, a children’s play area and a community garden.

Archdeacon David Huss on behalf of Laghy Church of Ireland parish church has applied for planning permission for the development at the church.

Donegal drinks company appeals against housing plans close to its factory

Mulrines has appealed the decision to grant planning permission for five houses close to its factory

The plans included an extension and alteration to existing church hall, an all-weather pitch, combined tennis and basketball court, children's play area, community well-being and sensory garden, riverside walkway and the addition of a footpath to the entrance of the riverside walkway.

A decision from Donegal County Council on the development is due in March.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media