Planning to start for ‘biggest’ Glenties Harvest Fair

One of Donegal's most popular and longest-running festivals, the Glenties Harvest Fair, is set to return this year after being cancelled for two years in a row.
The lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday has allowed planning for this year’s event to start after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19
Glenties Harvest Fair attracts thousands of visitors from across Donegal and beyond who enjoy the market stalls, the music, dance, floats, storytelling, and more.
Organisers say planning is set to get undeway for this year’s event. In a post on its Facebook page the Glenties Harvest Fair Festival said planning for “our biggest fair ever” will start next Wednesday.
“Help is always welcome and new volunteers are more than welcome. Drop us a message if you would like to help in any way. We will be running several events as fundraisers throughout the year also. Our community needs a lift after all this, so get involved, even if it’s only in a small way. Let’s get the positivity flowing. Looking forward to a great year.”
