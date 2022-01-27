Donegal man pleads guilty to sexual offence against protected person

The man pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Court
A Donegal man has pleaded guilty to a sexual offence against a protected person.
The man pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Court to engaging in a sexual act against a protected person knowing that that person is a protected person or being reckless as to whether that person is a protected person.
The offence took place at an address in north Donegal in 2019. A protected person is defined as someone who does not have the capacity to consent to a sexual act.
Counsel for the accused, Colm Smyth, requested a GP’s report and a probation and welfare report. He said the accused has no serious previous convictions.
Judge John Aylmer extended legal aid to cover a GP’s report and probation and welfare report that will assess the suitability of the accused for community service. The case has been adjourned to the next sitting of the court.
