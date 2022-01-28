Search

28 Jan 2022

Thankful Tory Islanders get 4x4 vehicle to help assist Primary Care services
 

Generous donation from their Mental Health Service colleagues

Ciaran Maguire, SEO, Office of Head of Service, Mental Health CHO Area 1 and Dermot Monaghan, Head of Service, Primary Care CHO Area 1

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

28 Jan 2022 11:50 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A bit of very good news for Tory Island this morning as the CHO 1 Nursing Service on the Island said they have just received a 4x4 Issuz Yukon from the region's Mental Health Services.  

Tory Island, which is roughly 12km off the North West coast of County Donegal is one of the remotest places that CHO 1 provides a nursing service on. 

The island is beautiful but has rugged terrain with its 150 plus residents scattered across its 2.5 miles length and ¾ of a mile breadth. 

The Island nursing service has had a small van for routine and emergency calls to date but is now delighted to receive the Issuz Yukon vehicle from their Mental Health colleagues.

The vehicle has a four wheel drive function which will be a useful asset when assisting in urgent and emergency calls which can involve the navigation of difficult terrain.  

The Island nursing team will also be able to use the vehicle to accommodate other HSE Primary care professionals when undertaking clinical home based calls on the Island or running clinics at the Health Centre.

The Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 cover the counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

CHO1 Mental Health Services say they are delighted to be part of the handover of a 4x4 Issuz Yukon vehicle to their colleagues working on Tory Island Community. 

This is an excellent example of services working together to improve the provision of services to all our communities including those living remotely. 

Head of CHO 1 Primary Care, Services  Dermot Monaghan stated “ We are delighted to receive this vehicle, it will be of great benefit to nursing team and other health services personnel in delivering care to the local community on Tory Island." 

Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo)

