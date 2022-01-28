Search

28 Jan 2022

Construction on new Rossnowlagh Community Playground starts

Part of a number of excellent developments taking place in the popular resort

Construction on new Rossnowlagh Community Playground starts

The main public car park at Rossnowlagh will be adjacent to the new public playground

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

28 Jan 2022 12:39 PM

Email:

michael.mchugh@iconicnews.ie

Work has started on the long awaited Rossnowlagh Community playground.  

Construction works are to be carried out adjacent to the public car park for a period of 8-12 week.

Work started on Monday and the area around the works will be closed for the duration of the construction with pedestrian and traffic control.

The work will be carried out by Hawthorn Heights Ltd, on behalf of Donegal County Council.  

There has been general welcome of the start of the project, especially by members of the Friends of Rossnowlagh group, who have been working diligently over recent years to make the south Donegal resort more attractive for visitors and locals alike and their work on litter, has been roundly applauded.

Photo from the Friends of Rossnowlagh FB, who have expressed their delight with the work starting

‘Great job’ on the main car park at Rossnowlagh says Cllr Barry Sweeny

Popular Donegal beach now has an excellent public car park

Local Cllr Barry Sweeny (Fine Gael) said:

"I'm delighted to see works beginning after a long time in the planning and after all the Covid and Brexit hold-ups!

"This playground will be great for Rossnowlagh along with the recent re-surfacing and the further planned works to compliment the playground.

"Well done Friends of Rossnowlagh on the application and to Donegal County Council and for all the work undertaken."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media