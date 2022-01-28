Construction on new Rossnowlagh Community Playground starts

Work has started on the long awaited Rossnowlagh Community playground.

Construction works are to be carried out adjacent to the public car park for a period of 8-12 week.

Work started on Monday and the area around the works will be closed for the duration of the construction with pedestrian and traffic control.

The work will be carried out by Hawthorn Heights Ltd, on behalf of Donegal County Council.

There has been general welcome of the start of the project, especially by members of the Friends of Rossnowlagh group, who have been working diligently over recent years to make the south Donegal resort more attractive for visitors and locals alike and their work on litter, has been roundly applauded.

Local Cllr Barry Sweeny (Fine Gael) said:

"I'm delighted to see works beginning after a long time in the planning and after all the Covid and Brexit hold-ups!

"This playground will be great for Rossnowlagh along with the recent re-surfacing and the further planned works to compliment the playground.

"Well done Friends of Rossnowlagh on the application and to Donegal County Council and for all the work undertaken."