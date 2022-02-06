Search

06 Feb 2022

Refusal of new turbine at south Donegal wind farm overturned on appeal

An Bord Pleanála grants planning permission for turbine near Kilcar

Donegal County Council refused planning permission for the erection of a 125-metre wind turbine 

Reporter:

Declan Magee

06 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

A decision to refuse planning permission for an additional turbine at a south Donegal wind farm has been overturned on appeal.
Donegal County Council refused planning permission for the erection of a 125-metre wind turbine in the townlands of Shannagh, Coguish and Kilcar.
The decision to refuse planning permission to add the turbine to the existing three-turbine wind farm was appealed by Shannagh Wind Farm Limited.

The plans also included the construction of a 20KV substation building and associated electrical plant and equipment, internal wind farm underground cabling and internal grid connection, as well as a new access track.
One objection raised concerns including the negative visual impact of the structure in a developing tourism destination and area of natural beauty and the increase in noise pollution.

The council refused planning permission last August due to the removal of significant parts of the wind energy policies from the county development plan following a High Court ruling. The local authority said it was not in a position to adequately assess wind energy proposals given the dearth in the development plan policy and national guidelines.

Planners also ruled the increased size of the proposed turbine compared to existing turbines in the wind farm could “result in an unwelcome intrusion” on the landscape.
In overturning the decision, An Bord Pleanála said the development does comply with local and national wind energy guidelines, and would not have an unacceptable impact on the landscape or the visual amenity of the area.
The board granted planning permission with 17 conditions.

