16 Dec 2021

Brendan Boyce to make debut over 35k

Chris McNulty

Olympic race walker Brendan Boyce returns to action on Sunday.

Boyce he takes part in the National Senior 35k, with the race a bronze level event of the World Athletics Race Walking Tour. Sunday’s is the first ever race in the new series.

Boyce finished tenth in the 50k race walk at the Olympic Games in August, the Finn Valley AC man home in 3:53:40.

The 50k event has been dropped from the Olympic programme by the International Olympic Committee, who have replaced it with the shorter 35k distance.

An Olympian at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Boyce - who finished sixth at the 2019 World Athletics Championships - goes for the first time over 35k at St Anne’s Park, Raheny.

There are 100 entries from 10 countries for Sunday with 2019 world bronze medalist and two-time European champion Persus Karlstrom from Sweden among them.

