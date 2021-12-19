Festive cheer at Letterkenny AC Turkey Trot

Letterkenny AC hosted its annual Turkey Trot 5k on Sunday morning.
Milford AC’s Mark McPaul set the fastest time of the day, completing the event in 15 minutes and 55 seconds.
Letterkenny AC’s Ann-Marie McGlynn was the fastest female, crossing the line in 165 minutes and seven seconds.
McGlynn also left with one of the ten turkeys on offer for predicting a correct time or the ten who were closest.
Michael Penrose of Finn Valley AC correctly predicted a time of 20 minutes and 10 seconds.
Penrose, McGlynn, Shea Carlin (Finn Valley AC), Gavin Ward (Rosses AC), Paul Sweeney (Letterkenny AC), Bridgeen Doherty (Run For Fun), Garvin Walker (Individual), Catriona Devine (Finn Valley AC), Robert Kavanagh (Individual) and Monica McGranaghan (Letterkenny AC) were the winners of the turkeys.
In all, there were 92 participants with proceeds in aid of We Care Food Bank.
Turkey Trot 5k 2021
PL Bib Name M/F Club Predicted Time Actual Time Diff
43. 440 Penrose, Michael M Finnvalley ac 00:20:10 0:20:10 00:00
10. 200 Carlin, Shea M Finn valley ac 00:16:55 0:16:56 00:01
21. 753 Ward, Gavin M Rosses ac 00:17:50 0:17:48 00:02
59. 738 Sweeney, Paul M Letterkenny A.C. 00:21:25 0:21:27 00:02
85. 243 Doherty, Bridgeen F Run for fun 00:24:45 0:24:43 00:02
26. 299 Garvin, Walker M 00:18:29 0:18:27 00:02
3. 373 Mc Glynn, Annmarie F Letterkenny A.C. 00:16:10 0:16:07 00:03
28. 236 Devine, Catriona F Finn valley ac 00:18:30 0:18:35 00:05
56. 851 Kavanagh, Robert M 00:21:15 0:21:20 00:05
33. 374 Mc granaghan, Monica F Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:10 0:19:15 00:05
5. 375 Mc hugh, Philip M Letterkenny A.C. 00:16:03 0:16:09 00:06
35. 739 Toner, Paul M Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:55 0:19:49 00:06
20. 441 Price, Darren M Letterkenny A.C. 00:17:38 0:17:45 00:07
71. 357 Lorinyenko, Sean M Tir chonaill a.c. 00:23:19 0:23:12 00:07
84. 438 O' Flynn, Lucy F 00:24:30 0:24:37 00:07
22. 308 Harkin, Michael M Letterkenny A.C. 00:18:01 0:17:53 00:08
77. 437 O' flynn, Emily F 00:23:30 0:23:38 00:08
11. 293 Gallagher, Barry M Finn valley club 00:17:10 0:17:02 00:08
98. 705 Sharkey, Noreen F LK Park Runners 00:29:06 0:28:58 00:08
9. 581 Scanlan, Noeleen F Letterkenny A.C. 00:16:55 0:16:46 00:09
36. 358 Mc fadden, Mark M Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:59 0:19:50 00:09
64. 327 Jordan, Martin M Convoy ac 00:22:33 0:22:24 00:09
6. 269 Donoghue, Francis M South sligo ac 00:16:20 0:16:10 00:10
1. 411 Mc paul, Mark M Milford a.c 00:15:45 0:15:55 00:10
16. 294 Gallagher, Declan M Rossas. a. c. 00:17:30 0:17:20 00:10
52. 679 Seamus, Quinn M Sanctuary runners 00:21:21 0:21:10 00:11
49. 436 O' Donnell, Ciaran M Letterkenny A.C. 00:20:57 0:20:45 00:12
31. 134 Brady, Sarah F North leitrim ac 00:18:45 0:18:58 00:13
12. 762 Gibbons, Joe M Milford ac 00:17:15 0:17:02 00:13
41. 771 Galvin, Michael M Letterkenny A.C. 00:20:15 0:20:02 00:13
34. 369 Mc geehan, Shauna F Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:30 0:19:16 00:14
7. 291 Gallagher, Conor M Letterkenny A.C. 00:16:26 0:16:12 00:14
24. 467 Russell, Liam M 00:18:30 0:18:16 00:14
67. 127 Bonner, Noreen F Finn valley 00:22:59 0:22:45 00:14
23. 386 Mc menamin, Peter M Finn valley 00:18:23 0:18:08 00:15
19. 118 Birch, Raymond M Letterkenny A.C. 00:17:45 0:17:29 00:16
66. 709 Sheilds, Patrick M Milford ac 00:22:53 0:22:36 00:17
89. 309 Harvey, Jackie F Tir chonaill ac 00:25:54 0:25:36 00:18
40. 237 Doherty, Garrett M Lk24/7 00:20:20 0:20:01 00:19
30. 763 Ferry, Liam M Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:00 0:18:41 00:19
53. 860 Ferry, Kevin M Letterkenny A.C. 00:21:30 0:21:11 00:19
54. 859 Ferry, Brian M Letterkenny A.C. 00:21:30 0:21:11 00:19
65. 296 Gallagher, Terence M 00:22:45 0:22:25 00:20
18. 445 Robinson, Stephen M 00:17:05 0:17:25 00:20
46. 229 Curran, Darren M 00:20:00 0:20:24 00:24
97. 120 Black, Declan M Run for fun 00:28:05 0:27:41 00:24
69. 850 Reid, Georgina F 00:23:25 0:23:00 00:25
17. 230 Devenney, Martin M Letterkenny A.C. 00:17:48 0:17:22 00:26
74. 446 Robinson, Anne F 247 triathlon club 00:22:55 0:23:21 00:26
29. 434 Nee, Mark M Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:04 0:18:37 00:27
37. 359 Mc fadden, John paul M Milford ac 00:20:19 0:19:51 00:28
95. 254 Donaghey, Gloria F Finn valley ac 00:25:59 0:26:27 00:28
42. 767 Kerr, Martin M Milford ac 00:20:30 0:20:02 00:28
99. 210 Coyle, Margaret F Run for run 00:29:30 0:29:02 00:28
61. 443 Price, Gary M Letterkenny A.C. 00:21:10 0:21:39 00:29
4. 290 Ferry, Declan M Rosses ac 00:15:40 0:16:09 00:29
27. 392 Mc monagle, Paul M Letterkenny A.C. 00:18:59 0:18:28 00:31
103. 889 Mc Brearty, Martina F 00:31:30 0:30:59 00:31
2. 433 Mooney, Danny M Letterkenny A.C. 00:16:40 0:16:05 00:35
94. 372 Mc Glinchey, Jean F LK Park Runners 00:26:45 0:26:09 00:36
80. 218 Creagh, Barry M 00:24:30 0:23:53 00:37
50. 491 Russell, Paul M 00:20:30 0:21:08 00:38
51. 573 Russell, Anna F 00:20:30 0:21:09 00:39
79. 418 Mc menamin, Christopher M 00:24:20 0:23:40 00:40
57. 125 Bonner, Adrian M Rosses a c 00:22:01 0:21:21 00:40
13. 203 Corbett, Dale M Letterkenny A.C. 00:17:45 0:17:05 00:40
82. 893 Mc Gonigle, Ciaran M Letterkenny A.C. 00:24:55 0:24:15 00:40
15. 201 Caulfield, Paul M Letterkenny A.C. 00:18:00 0:17:19 00:41
48. 288 Fealty, John M Milford 00:20:00 0:20:42 00:42
8. 384 Mc loughlin, Dion M Corran ac 00:16:00 0:16:43 00:43
55. 778 Hughes, John M Letterkenny A.C. 00:21:58 0:21:15 00:43
86. 444 Raymond, Richard M Letterkenny A.C. 00:25:40 0:24:54 00:46
62. 897 Doherty, Liam M 00:22:50 0:22:03 00:47
25. 306 Gormley, Eimear F Letterkenny A.C. 00:19:05 0:18:17 00:48
32. 420 Mc namee, Lee M 00:18:07 0:19:03 00:56
102. 900 Mc Shane, Brendan M 00:29:43 0:30:48 01:05
44. 226 Cunningham, Ciara F 00:21:20 0:20:13 01:07
14. 334 Kerrs, Shaun M Tír chonaill ac 00:18:15 0:17:07 01:08
75. 283 Dunne, Dara F Letterkenny A.C. 00:24:40 0:23:32 01:08
47. 858 Kardos, Peter M 00:21:48 0:20:38 01:10
45. 435 O' Carroll, David M Mtg4 00:21:30 0:20:18 01:12
101. 353 Killoran, Andrea F Letterkenny A.C. 00:32:00 0:30:48 01:12
104. 219 Cronin, Linda F LK Park Runners 00:33:10 0:34:22 01:12
72. 431 Megannety, Eoghan M Run for fun 00:24:30 0:23:15 01:15
81. 896 Mc Gonigle, Cara F Letterkenny A.C. 00:25:30 0:24:14 01:16
38. 405 Mc namee, Julie F Tír chonaill ac 00:21:15 0:19:57 01:18
68. 770 Kennedy, Rory M LK Park Runners 00:24:10 0:22:51 01:19
83. 865 Lynch, Kevin M 00:25:45 0:24:24 01:21
93. 298 Gallagher, Mary F Fv fit for life 00:27:27 0:26:05 01:22
78. 406 Mc namee, Jude M 00:22:16 0:23:40 01:24
90. 727 Stilvern, Rachael F 247 00:24:10 0:25:36 01:26
96. 439 Patton, P. j. M Run for fun 00:28:30 0:27:04 01:26
76. 313 Haughey, Vera F Tirchonaill 00:25:03 0:23:35 01:28
100. 758 Mc Taggart, Gerry M Lk Run for Fun 00:32:00 0:30:31 01:29
87. 415 Mc Daid, Niamh F Letterkenny A.C. 00:26:32 0:25:00 01:32
60. 314 Henderson, Harriet F 247 letterkenny 00:23:20 0:21:33 01:47
73. 307 Hannigan, Paddy M N/a 00:25:04 0:23:17 01:47
70. 216 Crampsie, Dennis M No 00:21:17 0:23:07 01:50
63. 432 Michie, Graeme M 00:24:25 0:22:22 02:03
88. 244 Mc Daid, Daniel M Rise running club 00:27:30 0:25:17 02:13
58. 757 Diver, Terence M 00:23:59 0:21:27 02:32
39. 240 Doherty, Barry M 00:23:00 0:20:00 03:00
91. 890 Mc Meniman, Anne F 00:29:10 0:25:57 03:13
92. 391 Mc menamin, Una F 00:29:10 0:25:57 03:13
