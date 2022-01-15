Donegal sprinters shine at Jordanstown

Several Donegal athletes sped to success at an Athletics Northern Ireland indoor sprints and hurdles meet at Jordanstown on Saturday.

Riona Doherty of Finn Valley AC won on the double. Fresh from an impressive win in Glasgow a week previously, Doherty won the under-16 60m hurdles in 9.08 seconds. Her club-mate Amy Timoney was fourth and Timoney won her under-16 time trial in 8.2 seconds,

Doherty also won her under-16 60m time trial, finishing in 7.94 seconds, with Ferm Duffy of Letterkenny AC third.

Letterkenny AC’s recent recruit Sheldon Romeo Nvoni won the senior men’s 60m sprint. Nvoni crossed the line in 7.26 seconds, his latest impressive outing in the black and amber.

Lifford-Strabane AC’s Finn O’Neill won the senior men’s 60m hurdles in 8.69 seconds while Lucy McGlynn of Tir Chonaill AC was third in the senior women’s 60m hurdles. McGlynn finished in 9.22 seconds.

McGlynn won the under-18/19/20 60m sprint in 8.02 seconds with Harriet McCrossan of Lifford-Strabane AC in second and Leah McMonagle (Finn Valley AC) sixth.

O’Neill won the combined under-18/19/20 60m in 7.47 seconds with Letterkenny AC;s Joseph Aidoo second (7.55 seconds). In the same race, Tir Chonaill AC’s Daire McDevitt was fourth.

Ella Costello (Lifford-Strabane) won the combined under-18/17 60m hurdles, pipping her club colleague Ashleigh McArdle. Claire Diver of Rosses AC was fourth with Letterkenny AC’s Emma Price sixth. Diver placed fourth in an under-17 60m time trial.

Niamh Moohan (Tir Chonaill) was third in the under-19/20 60m hurdles and Rachel Gallagher, also of Tir Chonaill, was fourth.

Letterkenny AC’s Katie Elliot won the under-15 60m hurdles, clocking 10.91 seconds and Elliot was third in the under-15 60m sprint, finishing in 8.69 seconds.

Letterkenny AC sprinters in Jordanstown

Letterkenny AC duo Elvis Okoh and Dan O’Connell were second and third respectively in their 60m under-18 sprint while Emma Price was just outside the podium placings, going fourth in the under-18/19/20 60m.

Letterkenny AC pair Sophia Ward and Odhran Grimes were third in their under-17 60m time trials.

Rosses AC man Oisin Gillespie won the under-14 60m hurdles, taking the honours head of Mark Wilkinson of Finn Valley in second.

Maeve Doherty was second in both the under-14 60m (8.88 seconds) and under-14 60m hurdles (11.09 seconds).

In the under-14 60m hurdles, Anya Duffy (Letterkenny AC) was third while she was fourth in the under-14 60m sprint. Eva Logue (Rosses) was fourth in the under-14 hurdles.

Olympian YAC’s Martin O’Donnell was third in his 60m senior men’s race.