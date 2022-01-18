Coláiste Ailigh overcame Laurel Hill in the U19B Girls final

Use Next > to go through the images
Coláiste Ailigh celebrate winning the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena.
Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin was the MVP, scoring 33 points, in a 48-27 win.
