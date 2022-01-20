Sigerson Cup draw: Letterkenny IT drawn to play UCD

Letterkenny IT will play UCD next week in the qualifying round of Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup.

Having lost out against University of Limerick in Mayo on Tuesday, Letterkenny entered the 'backdoor' system.

Their game against UCD is down as a home fixture, likely to be played next Tuesday, January 25. However, there is a chance the tie may be played at a neutral venue, as was the case when Letterkenny played Limerick earlier this week, and also IT Carlow in their first match.

Also on Tuesday, in a qualifier, IT Carlow will play host to Queen's.

IT Carlow lost out against Letterkenny IT in the opening round earlier this month. However, they bounced back in their second game with a good win over IT Sligo who included two Donegal players in their side

On Wednesday, Ulster University will play MTU of Cork and Maynooth University will take on St Mary's College, Belfast.

Letterkenny's game with UCD is sure to attract plenty of interest as they bid for a place in the quarter-finals.

The UCD squad includes two Donegal players, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí of Naomh Conaill and Niall Hannigan of St Eunan's.