Defence forces face a close shave in Donegal

This year the 28 Infantry Battalion in Finner have taken part in the annual Irish Cancer Society Movember campaign to raise awareness of men’s cancers and suicide.

The Battalion team is led by LT Pádraic Agnew and 2/LT Alex Doran with the assistance of Kilybegs man Cpl. Francis Coleman. The 28 Battalion is part of the National Emergency and Security Services team called the ‘Frontline Mo Bro’s, which consists of An Garda Síochána, Dublin Fire Brigade, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, Civil Defence and all other Voluntary Emergency Services.

Last year the Frontline Mo Bros raised €36,50 and this year the 28 Battalion hope to help increase this figure to over €40,000.

Lt. Agnew said; "At this stage now after 3 weeks all the lads have developed a good healthy growth and we are all looking forward to a good night for a really great cause. There is not a family in the country that has not been visited by cancer and it is our small way of helping out and increasing the awareness."

Cpl. Coleman added; " Unfortunately we are looking at a similar situation in relation to mental health problems - there is not a day goes by when we don't hear of some incident. Many families here in the county and, indeed the whole country have been affected.

"We really want to get the message out there to those that may be experiencing difficulty to talk about it. There is no shame and it can hit any one of us."

Movember will conclude in Finner Camp on Thursday next, November 28 with a Shave off night in the NCO's Mess and all are welcome. On the night there will be competitions to find the best and worst Movember of 2019 as well as chest waxing to boost donations to the team