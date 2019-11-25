Beauty of Donegal celebrated on World Children’s Day

Donegal town student Ellen Canavan took to the stage at the Printworks, Dublin Castle on World Children’s Day to take part in Child Talks, a series of inspiring stories from children and young people.

Child Talks was hosted by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office on World Children’s Day to highlight the importance of listening to children and considering their point of view. The event was opened by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone and was attended by over 400 people. It was also broadcast live on RTÉ News Now.

The nine young speakers who took part in Child Talks discussed mental health, disability, education, period poverty and getting involved in politics. Ellen Canavan from Donegal used her talk to highlight the importance of addressing climate change and preserving beautiful parts of the world like Donegal.

Ellen is a Transition Year student at the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town.

Speaking at Child Talks Ellen said:

“Living in the country has given me a whole appreciation of the earth, beautiful scenery, gorgeous beaches, mountains, hills, and pure clean air. That’s why when I hear that our echo system is deteriorating it makes me really mad. When I think of my future I think about one day maybe having children of my own and taking them back to Donegal where I spent the majority of my life growing up, surrounded by the beautiful countryside that I love so much.

“I love Donegal, I love where I live and everything that comes with it, please don’t sit back and let this happen. Just because we can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there. It’s up to us, it is our responsibility and please remember that starting small can achieve big things.

Highlighting the importance of Child Talk the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, himself a native of Donegal Town, said

“We celebrate World Children’s Day by listening to what young people have to say about issues that are important to them. As always, I am inspired by the abilities of young people and their inherent sense of fairness.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The young people today remind us that despite the progress made there is still more to do to protect and promote children's rights in Ireland. There are still too many young people on the fringes and too many young people falling between the cracks within Irish society."