Donegal Town wins "Pride of Place" award

Pride of Place
The good news continues to pour in for Donegal town this evening - this week has seen the permission granted for the new cinema while the town enjoys a bumper Christmas festival but now we can reveal that the town has won the national Pride of Place award in the category of 2-5,000 people.
Ernan and Mary McGettigan rushed off from their Little Taste of Christmas weekend at 12.30 this afternoon on a hasty but worthwhile journey to Kilkenny to collect the award on behalf of the town.
The Pride of Place Competition has grown from strength to strength since its inauguration 17 years ago and continues to acknowledge the voluntary work being carried out by communities all over the island of Ireland.
All this hard work and commitment by communities throughout the country was recognised in what promises to be a “night to remember” in Kilkenny’s Lyrath Hotel tonight
