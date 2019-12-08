Storm Atiyah continues to hit Donegal

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Storm Atiyah is for gale force winds in places with potentially severe and damaging gusts.

A Status Orange wind warning comes into place at 1pm for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. There will be very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas. That warning is in place until 6 am on Monday

Parts of the western seaboard including Kerry have also been upgraded to a status red warning.

In south Donegal, there have been exceptionally severe thunderstorms and a combination of hailstones, heavy rain and heavy gusts of wind.

Motorists are advised not to travel unless necessary and pedestrians advise to stay clear of exposed coastal areas. Those intending to travel on long journies are advised to check their routes with the relevant authorities,