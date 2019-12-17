Cllr. Kennedy urges people to view draft proposals for Sliabh Liag parking

Contact
Cllr. Niamh Kennedy
Cllr. Niamh Kennedy today urged those interested to view the new Sliabh Liag Car Parks Bye-laws which are presently available for inspection.
Cllr. Kennedy said that Sliabh Liag and its environs are one of the most iconic destinations in the country and felt that there might be an element of misinformation in circulation in relation to the proposals and the dates for final representations.
"As a consequence, I feel that people should go along to the Donegal Public Services Centre where the draft of the proposals is available for public inspection," she said
Donegal County Council proposes to make new Bye-Laws under Section 101 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 as amended to control and regulate the parking of vehicles in car parks at Sliabh Liag.
A copy of the draft Bye-Laws will be available for Public Inspection at Donegal Public Services Centre, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town during the hours of 9.00am and 4.30pm each weekday Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays
Representations made in relation to the draft Bye-Laws must be made in writing to the Council not later than 12.00 noon on Monday 23rd December 2019, which will then be considered by the Council. Such representations should be addressed to the Parking Section, Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T Blaney, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Tara Sweeney who pleaded guilty to 20 sample counts of theft at Donegal Circuit Court on Tuesday PICTURE: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.