Well known business at Sliabh Liag in Donegal changes hands

The successful marketing of the Wild Atlantic Way continues to reap benefits along Donegal’s more rural western seaboard with new businesses being launched and others extending to cater for the growing numbers of tourists.

Sliabh Liag has developed into one of the most iconic attractions along the west coast and has seen great, but sensitive development over the last number of years.

The Democrat can reveal that one of the first businesses at the base of the cliffs has recently changed hands and will undergo a makeover in the New Year.

Operated by Paddy Clarke for the last twenty years Tí Linn is a unique Café, serving artisan cuisine which marries Irish traditional and modern tastes, and is renowned for its home baking and coffee by Illy.

It also houses craft shop has a large selection of local and national crafts which complement its surrounds.

The property has been purchased by the Mulhern family from Ardara who operate Triona Design in both Donegal Town and Ardara, The brand is particularly successful on the international market and has doubled its capacity in Donegal since opening.

Kieran Mulhern said:” This purchase is very much in line with the whole company ethos - we see ourselves very much in the tourism business and have developed close ties over the years.

“Sliabh Liag is fast becoming one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country - the vast array of colours on the cliffs are very much reflected in our tweeds. We would like to blend in with this superb landscape.

“The new operation will have a strong emphasis on fresh seafood and local produce while still offering a selection of our own brand goods from Triona Design.”