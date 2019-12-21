Cope expresses deepest sympathy on tragic death in Australia

Donegal TD , Leas Cheann Comhairle and family friend has expressed his profound sympathy on the tragic and untimely death of Mary Ellen Molloy who has died after a road accident in Melbourne.

When news broke last evening of her passing a deep sense of shock and numbness descended over Donegal

Mary Ellen who comes from a highly respected Ardara family was an energetic,caring,, compassionate and intelligent young lady who emigrated to Melbourne 16 months ago and has been home twice since.

She made a profound impact on all who encountered her in her work at Melbourne hospital was the comment of the Director of Nursing with whom I spoke to day.

I have know the Molloy family for many years and I know only too well the pain and sadness they are suffering at this very sad time.

I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to her parents Terence and Angela and to her siblings

John Ross and Karl Joe as well as her many aunts,uncles including Cllr Anthony Molloy,cousins and her extended family.

Ar lámh dheis Dé a bhfuil sí.