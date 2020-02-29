BREAKING: Corona Virus confirmed in Ireland

The first case of coronavirus in the Irish Republic has been confirmed this evening by the Chief Medical officer Dr Tony Holohan. It has been revealed that the patient is a man in the eastern part of the island and the case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy, rather than contact with another confirmed case.

Dr Holohan said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was alerted to the case today and the patient is receiving appropriate medical care.

"This is not unexpected. We have been preparing for this eventuality for many weeks now. Public health protocols have been in place since January and are operating effectively. he health service is well used to managing infectious diseases and has robust response measures in place."