26/10/2021

Garda warning after Bank Holiday speedsters detected

Garda speed gun

Chris McNulty

news@donegallive.ie

A motorist clocked driving at a speed of 141km/h in a 100km/h zone was among a number of speeding detections made on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit operated several speed checks.

There were some notable detections by Gardaí, the highest being a motorist driving at 141km/h.

Other high speeds recorded were 128km/h, 126km/h, 125km/h and 124km/h, all in 100km/h zones.

These drivers will now have to pay a fine of €80 and will receive three penalty points.

A Garda spokesperson said: “If you choose to speed, you could end up paying a much higher price, you could pay with your life. 

“You could suffer catastrophic injuries or you could irreversibly destroy the life/lives of other road users. Slow down and lessen your risk of having a collision. Drive at a safe speed and always be in a position to stop abruptly and safely. 

“Surely it would be better if you were to arrive a few minutes late than to not arrive at all.”

