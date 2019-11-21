Glenfin Road, Ballybofey closed tomorrow

Glenfin Street, Ballybofey will be closed all day tomorrow, November 22 from Bonner’s Bar junction to Jackson’s Hotel junction in order to carry out road resurfacing works.

A traffic lights/stop go operation will be in place for the remaining patches towards Little Stars preschool premises.

The alternative route will be via the Cappry Road.

Traffic lights will likely be in operation on Monday and Tuesday next week.

Please allow extra time for your journeys.