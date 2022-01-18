Search

18 Jan 2022

Man viciously attacked by gang as he walked alone in Lifford

Michelle NicPháidín

A man was attacked from behind as he walked alone in Croaghan Heights at 7pm on January 12 last.

The man who fell to the ground and received a number of blows and was verbally attacked.

Residents who heard the commotion came to his assistance. 

The man received injuries that are understood to be non life threatening. 

Gardaí in Milford are appealing to anyone and who may have witnessed the incident are asked to please contact them. Gardaí are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have been in the area and who may have dash cam. 

Please contact gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074 95 51080. You can also contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

