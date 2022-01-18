Gardaí seek witnesses to Dunfanaghy crash

File Pic
A woman remains in hospital following a collision between a car and a tractor which occurred in Dunfanaghy yesterday, Monday.
Gardaí in Milford attended a serious road traffic collision at Casey, Dunfanaghy yesterday.
A car and tractor collided and the female driver of the car was airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital via helicopter with serious injuries. It is understood that the injuries are not life threatening.
The male driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam and was in the area to contact them.
Please contact gardaí at Milford Garda Station on 074 95 51080.
