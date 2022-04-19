Search

19 Apr 2022

Donegal historic sites awarded €300,000 in funding

Historic Donegal building listed as one of the most at risk in the country

The Bishop's Palace, Raphoe is one of the eight historic sites in Donegal to receive funding

19 Apr 2022 4:09 PM

More than €300,000 has been granted to historic sites at eight different locations around the county.

The Community Monuments Fund has allocated €300,559 for archaeological heritage projects in the county.

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, announced the award of grants for a wide range of archaeological heritage projects under the department’s 2022 Community Monuments Fund.

Malin Well Old Church, Inishowen has been awarded €64,193; St Catherine's Church, Killybegs has received €44,129.50; €85,000 has been awarded to Doon Fort; Assaroe Abbey, Ballyshannon has been granted €20,756; McSwyne's Castle, Dunkineely is to receive €18,692; The Bishop's Palace, Raphoe has received €29,623.50; Northburgh Castle, Greencastle has been awarded €30,000 and €8,165 is going to St Mura's Cross and Graveyard, Fahan.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites. It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

Announcing the funding, Minister Noonan said: “I am delighted to announce the Community Monuments Fund awards for 2022. The increased funding we are announcing today of €6 million to 128 projects will help protect our wonderful archaeological heritage and make it more accessible to the many who cherish it.

“These awards help us to deliver on various commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan launched earlier this year. It will provide further supports for communities and custodians and the heritage sector, for archaeologists, conservation architects, stonemasons, and other professional trades.”

