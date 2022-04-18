Search

18 Apr 2022

Over €700,000 capital funding announced for Donegal Airport

Allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports

Donegal Airport at Carrickfinn

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

18 Apr 2022 6:14 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., announced the allocation of almost €16.4 million in Exchequer funding to regional airports under the Regional Airports Programme, earlier today. 

Almost €6.6 million has been allocated to our regional airports at Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry and over €9.8 million has been allocated to our regional State airports at Shannon and Cork.

The allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports, whilst also supporting projects with a sustainability focus. Funding allocations are being provided as follows:

Minister of State Naughton said: ‘‘Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid crisis and has allocated an unprecedented €161m in aviation specific supports, in 2021 alone, to our airports.  I am delighted today to be building on this commitment, as Irish aviation enters the recovery period. 

“Today’s announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland’s regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future. This capital funding will support a great number of safety and security related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.  I am pleased to announce also that, in line with the broadening of the scope of the Programme, a significant number of this year’s projects have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector.”

