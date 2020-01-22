LYIT given €327,000 injection for Sports Campus project

It was a great start to the year for LYIT with the announcement of a €326,845 Sports Capital grant to develop a sports campus project.

The funding has been allocated through the Sports Capital Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund for a Regional Sports-Activity Hub.

The funding will allow LYIT to develop a number of pitches, including a full-sized 4G artificial grass pitch, grass match pitch, non-turf cricket wicket, two full sized soccer pitches, four small grass pitches, airdome grass pitch, a training area and a hurling wall.

Paul Hannigan, LYIT President was pleased to welcome Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh, to the Letterkenny campus to view the exciting new plans.

“This will be an exciting development for the Institute, we have a very busy sports programme which runs throughout the academic year including GAA football, hurling, soccer, basketball and badminton.

"Our gym and sports hall facilities are available for use to the public. This will allow the college to support the growth and sporting needs of our students and the region,” Mr Hannigan said.

Minister McHugh added: “I am delighted to see the plans for LYIT get backing from the Government. It is a first step in a major leap forward for sports facilities in the college but also for the town of Letterkenny and the county and all clubs, societies and organisations can benefit from it.”

This project was prioritised by Donegal County Council and LYIT partnered with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Cricket Ireland to draw up the plans to bring the regional sports campus to life.