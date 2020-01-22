Contact

Delivery of new school buildings a priority - Deputy McConalogue

Outgoing TD pledges to deliver for Inishowen's schools

Crana College

Crana College

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The delivery of new schools across Inishowen have been made a key priority for outgoing Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue.

The Fianna Fáil general election candidate lashed out at the government over the lack of progress made on some of the peninsula's secondary schools.

“Unfortunately key school projects in Inishowen have been neglected by the outgoing Government over the last number of years,” Deputy McConalogue said. “The failure by Government to give proper political priority to the purchase of a site for the long promised new Buncrana three school campus has seen the project stalled for years now and we still remain without a site for these schools today.

“Ensuring that the the necessary political priority is dedicated to securing these sites is a clear commitment I am making if elected to Government so that design and planning can proceed for these essential new school buildings.

“I will also work to ensure that the delivery of a new building for Scoil Iosagain is expedited and ensure that it proceeds without further delay.”

He added: “In Moville, the Community College still awaits the delivery of a permanent new building to replace the prefabs that have been in place since the school first opened eighteen years ago.

“These prefabs still account for almost half of the schools total classrooms. Students and staff in Moville need proper permanent classrooms for their education as well as the gym, lunch and ancillary facilities essential in a modern school.

“A lack of political prioritisation has again resulted in delays to the new permanent building and its delivery will be a a top priority for me.

“Likewise it is essential that the transfer of Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail Moville to a new school on the site of the old boys school in the town proceeds and I will work to ensure that this progresses without delay.”

“Unfortunately progress on these new school projects in Inishowen has not been a priority for the outgoing Government over the last number of years.

“I am committed to ensuring that the necessary political priority and leadership is given to ensure that these essential projects are progressed and delivered in order to provide the facilities that their students and staff deserve,” concluded Deputy McConalogue.

