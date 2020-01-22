Contact

32 candidates declared to run in Donegal and Sligo-Leitrim

Nominations to run for the 33rd Dáil closed today at noon

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Thirty-two candidates are to contest nine seats in the two constituencies covering Donegal at the general election on February 8.

Nominations to run for the 33rd Dáil closed today at noon with 13 declared for the five-seat Donegal constituency and 19 running in Sligo-Leitrim, which includes nine electoral divisions of county Donegal.

The five sitting TDs in the Donegal constituency are defending their seats: Charlie McConalogue (FF), Pearse Doherty (SF), Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF), Joe McHugh (FG) and Thomas Pringle (Ind).  The remaining candidates are: Peter Casey (Ind), Martin Harley (FG), Padráig Mac Lochlainn (SF), Niall McConnell (Ind), John O'Donnell (Ind), Mary T Sweeney (Aontú) and Michael White (GP) and Arthur Desmond McGuinness (Ind).

Mr McGuinness, from Moville, was the last candidate to join the race in the constituency.

County councillor John O’Donnell declared he was joining the race last week and was joined by Niall McConnell, a farmer from Castlefinn. 

There is a large field in  Sligo-Leitrim where Derry councillor Anne McCloskey was the latest candidate to declare in the constituency.

The Derry-based doctor, who is the deputy leader of Aontú, was elected on to Derry City and Strabane District Council last year.

Three of the four outgoing TDs are defending their seats: Martin Kenny (SF), Marc MacSharry (FF) and Eamon Scanlon (FF).

The remaining candidates are: Declan Bree (Independents4Change), James Conway (Ind), Nessa Cosgrove (Lab), Shane Ellis (FF), Frank Feighan (FG), Mary O’Donnell (Ind), Blaithín Gallagher (GP), Marian Harkin (Ind), Paul McWeeney (National Party), Gino O'Boyle (Solidarity - People Before Profit), Oisin O'Dwyer (Renua Ireland), Bernie O’Hara (Ind), John Perry (Ind), Thomas Walsh (FG) and Sean Wynne (Ind).

