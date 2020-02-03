Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Candidate questions why those who say they are independent then prop up FF or FG

Bree says he will not support a government led by FF or FG

Declan Bree - Independent

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent candidate Cllr Declan Bree said there was no benefit in voting for someone who would do a deal to prop up a Fine Gael of Fianna Fáil led government.

“Four years ago people voted for change but unfortunately they got more of the same,” said Cllr Bree. “If people are serious about change on this occasion, it is vitally important that they ask  candidates who describe themselves as ‘independent’ why they are prepared to support a Fine Gael or Fianna Fail led government.

“If people want change they must vote for change.   I have been consistent on this issue. I am the only independent candidate in the Sligo/Leitrim/South Donegal/North Roscommon constituency to declare that, if  I am elected, I will not vote for or support a Fine Gael or Fianna Fail led government.

“In the outgoing Dail we witnessed a number of independent TDs agreeing to become part of the Fine Gael led government when they were offered positions of Junior Ministers or Cabinet Minister.

He said there was every likelihood that similar inducements would be offered to Independents after this election.

Cllr Bree praised independent left TDs such as Joan Collins, Clare Daly, Catherine Connolly and Thomas Pringle for providing real opposition.

He said: “It is my wish to be part of that team, because now, more than ever before, we need change and we need a fairer, more equal Ireland that benefits all of the people rather than a select few.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie